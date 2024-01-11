National Geographic Releases Trailer and Key Art for “Genius: MLK/X”

The trailer and key art for National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X has been released. The series will premiere on February 1st on National Geographic, and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, National Geographic has released the trailer and key art for the newest installment of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series Genius: MLK/X .

. For the first time, the docu-drama series explores the lives of two iconic geniuses: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

The first episode of the new season, Graduation , will also simulcast on ABC

Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macedon are showrunners and executive producers. Jeff Stetson (The Meeting) penned the pilot and is executive producer. Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth) directed the pilot episode and also served as co-executive producer.

About Genius: MLK/X:

Setting the series apart from other retellings, Genius: MLK/X explores simultaneously the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre).

The eight-part series also brings their wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson), to the forefront and shows them as formidable equals of the Movement.

While King and X met only once and often challenged each other’s views, the two visionaries, with their wives leading by their sides, ultimately rose to pioneer a movement that lives on today.