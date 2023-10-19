“Genius: MLK/X” Will Premier February 1st on Nat Geo

According to Variety, Genius: MLK/X will premiere on Nat Geo February 1 and will then stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

What's Happening:

In its fourth season, Genius: MLK/X will tell the story of Civil Rights Movement leaders Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

will tell the story of Civil Rights Movement leaders Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The official description says it will follow “both King and X from their formative years, where they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to their rich, parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world. Influenced as children by different upbringings and experiences: King by the Jim Crow-era South and life in the church before finding his voice at Morehouse and Boston University, and X growing up under the constant, deadly violence of the Klan and falling into a life of vice and incarceration where he was introduced to the Nation of Islam and found his voice. The two visionaries ultimately rose to pioneer a movement.”

You can see a behind the scenes video below.

Cast: