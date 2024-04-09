George Lucas to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival in May

According to Deadline, George Lucas will receive the Honorary Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

What's Happening:

  • The 77th Cannes Film Festival will take place May 14 through 25.
  • At the closing ceremony, George Lucas will receive the Honorary Palme d’Or.
  • The festival said in a statement, “The Festival de Cannes is delighted to pay tribute to one of the greatest figures of contemporary cinema, a man with an extraordinary career, who brings together great entertainment and innovation, mythology and modernity and cinephilia and technology.”
  • The festival continued to say in a release, “From his very first feature, George Lucas staged the themes that are dear to him: science fiction to denounce a society of surveillance, using love to fight fate and conformity, and reversing moral values to challenge the role of good and evil.”

What They're Saying:

  • George Lucas said, “The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart. I was  surprised and elated when my first film, THX-1138, was selected to be shown in a new program for first time directors called the Directors’ Fortnight. Since then, I have returned to the festival on many occasions in a variety of capacities as a writer, director and producer. I am truly honored by this special recognition which means a great deal to me.”  

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
