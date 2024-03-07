George Miliotes of Wine Bar George to Host Tasting Sessions at the Dr. Phillips Center

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with world renowned Master Sommelier and restaurateur, George Miliotes, will host “Tasting with Master Sommelier, George Miliotes at Judson’s Live” – an all-new immersive experience for wine lovers of all levels.

What’s Happening:

In keeping with the sense of discovery that Judson’s Live

George Miliotes, one of 273 Master Sommeliers in the world and owner of Wine Bar George at Disney Springs

Guests will learn with a “blind” tasting of world-renowned reds and refreshing whites, accompanied with a chef’s charcuterie board to complement the flavors of the wine.

Miliotes lives in Orlando, Florida and became a Master Sommelier by passing a series of rigorous examinations that require candidates to identify wines by taste, aroma and sight.

A firm believer in lifelong learning and sharing his knowledge with others, Miliotes studies wine continuously, identifying the most interesting varieties through annual trips to wine-growing regions from France to South Africa.

Space is limited for the special event, which costs $120 per guest.

The event will take place on April 7th, May 5th and June 2nd, 2024 from 1:30–3:00 p.m.

Doors open at 1:15 p.m.

What They’re Saying:

George Miliotes: “This event inspires you to use your senses differently. You walk away with more than a tasting of delicious wine in an amazing venue, you gain a deeper understanding of wine, regions and taste – while having some fun!”

Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center: "This is an opportunity to invite guests to a unique experience at Judson's Live alongside a Master Sommelier. We strive to offer incredible food and drinks in an intimate space and this collaboration elevates the room's offerings."