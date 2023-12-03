Ghost-Spider Will Swing Into Action in “Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1”

Earlier today, at the Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War Panel at L.A. Comic Con, writer Melissa Flores spoke to Marvel Comics Director of Talent Relations, Rickey Purdin, about her upcoming "Spider-Gwen: Smash" limited series and revealed a "Giant-Size Spider-Gwen" one-shot coming in March.

"Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1″ will be part of next year’s 50 th anniversary celebration of the epic Giant-Size storytelling of 1970s, home to some of the most pivotal and earth-shattering tales of the Marvel mythos.

anniversary celebration of the epic Giant-Size storytelling of 1970s, home to some of the most pivotal and earth-shattering tales of the Marvel mythos. The issue will follow January’s "Giant-Size Spider-Man #1″ by Cody Ziglar and Iban Coello, and February’s "Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1″ by Fabian Nicieza and Creees Lee.

Flores will continue to redefine Ghost-Spider’s adventures in her home dimension, this time alongside rising star artist Alba Glez, as the most sinister threats of Earth-65, including a new Doc Ock, join forces to bring down their universe’s greatest super hero.

Swinging from the pages of "Spider-Gwen: Smash," Gwen Stacy has finally found some balance in her home dimension. But when the remnants of the Carnage symbiote resurface in Gwen’s bandmate Mary Jane, they attract the attention of something…sinister. Orlando Octavius, the adopted son of Dr. Octopus, now has his sights set on MJ. And Spider-Gwen will have to save her friend from a gauntlet of new and terrifying villains in this oversized spectacular.

Like all of next year’s Giant-Size installments, "Giant-Size Spider-Gwen #1 wil”l boast a cover by superstar artist Bryan Hitch and reprint a classic adventure of its titular star, “Spider-Gwen #13 (2015),” in which Gwen and the Mary Janes first face off against Earth-65’s Mysterio!

Check out the cover below and stay tuned for more Spider-Gwen news in the weeks ahead, including the announcement of her next series.

What they’re saying: