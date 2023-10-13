Goosebumps Maze Experience Taking Place at Los Angeles Haunted Hayride This Weekend

Those heading into the darker corners of Los Angeles’ Griffith Park can experience a limited time event at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride experience, themed to the new Disney+ and Hulu series, Goosebumps.

What’s Happening:

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride is introducing the Goosebumps Maze Experience this weekend, Friday, October 13th through Sunday, October 15th.

Maze Experience this weekend, Friday, October 13th through Sunday, October 15th. From possessed totems to supernatural encounters, guests embark on a twisted and mysterious journey based on the new Hulu and Disney+ series, and it’s anybody’s guess on what will happen next.

The Goosebumps maze experience will only be around for this weekend, though the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride experience runs through the end of the month.

maze experience will only be around for this weekend, though the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride experience runs through the end of the month. General admission costs $34.99 on Friday and Saturday, $29.99 on Sunday, and gives you access to the Goosebumps Maze Experience, as well as the other attractions found at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. For more information on Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, visit the official website available here

Maze Experience, as well as the other attractions found at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. For more information on Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, visit the Inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling book series, Goosebumps follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle ― while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle ― while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past. The first five episodes of the series debut today, Friday, October 13th, on Hulu and Disney+ with new episodes debuting weekly thereafter.

Additionally, the series’ first two episodes will air on Freeform

Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.

is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages. You can find also read our review of the new series here.