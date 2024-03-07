Freeform To Debut Docusoap “Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise” Next Month

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, described as a “docusoap” that follows a group of uber-rich and on-the-rise locals in the island paradise, is set to debut on Freeform in April.

What’s Happening:

Freeform has announced that Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise will premiere Tuesday, April 9 at 10pm before moving to its regular 9:30pm time slot with back-to-back episodes the following week.

Sexy and sizzling with secrets, this seductive new docusoap follows a group of uber-rich and on-the-rise locals and expats navigating the rocky waters of their relationships, friendships, and careers in the paradise that is Grand Cayman.

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise is the latest addition to an unscripted slate of programming on the network after wrapping one of its flagship scripted series, Good Trouble , on Tuesday after five seasons. Grown-ish , another young adult series that helped the network usher in its new era, is also ending this month.

The series stars Elizabeth Chambers, Selita Ebanks, Courtney McTaggart, Craig Jervis, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Jurkowski, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens, and Connor Bunney.

This series is executive produced by Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, Jessica Chesler, Jesse Light via Haymaker East; Sean Rankine and Mark Seliga via This Way Out Media. Johnny Fountain and Camilo Valdes also serve as executive producers. Chambers and Ebanks serve as producers.

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise premieres on Freeform on April 9th, arriving next day on Hulu