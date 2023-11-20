Interview: Carter Oosterhouse Discusses Season 11 of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

For 10 years, The Great Christmas Light Fight has been a part of our holiday season. Put on an episode for just a few minutes and it’s impossible not to get caught up in just how far the imagination can take a holiday display. In fact, we try to make a point of visiting any of the featured homes that are within driving distance to us. Seeing them on television is great — but seeing them in person is spectacular. It’s one of the shows that the whole family can enjoy and we appreciate it for that.

Season 11 of The Great Christmas Light Fight premieres on Sunday, November 26th on ABC with full episodes appearing on Hulu afterwards. As usual, we can expect hosts Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak to criss-cross the country to find the best and brightest displays. And along the way we’ll learn the stories behind the people and the communities and the impact they have. Along with Hallmark and Macy’s, I think The Great Christmas Light Fight is now a standard part of the holiday season.

A few days ago, I had the opportunity to talk to host Carter Oosterhouse about the upcoming season and the show in general. We discussed what we can expect this year, some of his favorites, how he has seen the show impact lives and much. I hope you enjoy the interview.