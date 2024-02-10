“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 20 Guest Stars Announced

ABC has revealed a handful of guest stars for Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy ahead of a day of presentations at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on ABC on Thursday, March 14th, at 9/8c.

Jessica Capshaw ( Tell Me Lies ) will return as a guest star to reprise her role as the beloved Dr. Arizona Robbins.

) will return as a guest star to reprise her role as the beloved Dr. Arizona Robbins. Alex Landi will return as Dr. Nico Kim. The role marked the series’ first male LGBTQ+ surgeon as well as the first male surgeon of Asian descent.

Natalie Morales ( Plan B ) heads to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Monica Beltran, a pediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field. Her willingness to push boundaries can be admirable and aggravating, but it’s always aimed at providing top-quality care to her patients.

Natalie Morales ( Plan B ) heads to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Monica Beltran, a pediatric surgeon whose pragmatism and level-headedness have made her one of the best in her field. Her willingness to push boundaries can be admirable and aggravating, but it's always aimed at providing top-quality care to her patients. Freddy Miyares ( When They See Us ) joins the cast in a recurring role as Dorian, an intelligent, warm, and likable patient who is involved in a serious accident and is struggling with his future.

) joins the cast in a recurring role as Dorian, an intelligent, warm, and likable patient who is involved in a serious accident and is struggling with his future. Additional guest star announcements will be made at a later date.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy will stream on Hulu