Here4You Invites Schools Nationwide to Watch a Mental Health Broadcast on January 25th

Here4You is inviting schools nationwide to watch a mental health broadcast hosted by Roman Kemp on January 25, 2024. The film is for those 11–14 years old and is aimed at tackling the youth mental health crisis.

What's Happening:

Here4You, a collaboration of six leading mental health charities which support young people, is inviting schools nationwide to tune in and watch a mental health broadcast hosted by Roman Kemp on January 25 2024.

The short film will shine a light on the importance of looking after your mental health from an early age, and signpost the help and advice available to support our young people.

The unique Here4You film, aimed at 11–14 year olds, is being offered to over 4,000 schools and more than 35,000 teaching professionals in an unparalleled broadcast event aimed at tackling our youth mental health crisis.

Research shows an increased demand for mental health support, with record numbers of children and young people struggling and reaching crisis.

In December 2022 there were over 494,415 open referrals to children and young people’s mental health services – the highest since records began.

NHS data published last month revealed 1 in 5 children and young people have a probable mental health condition now (up from 1 in 6 previously, and 1 in 9 in 2017).

Recent ONS data shows that more than 200 young people took their lives in 2021. Suicide, one of the leading causes of death in children and young people, is linked to many factors, including poor mental health.

More young people need mental health support than ever before, but they don’t always know how to access it.

Parents don’t always know how to help and teachers aren’t provided with the skills and resources needed.

Here4You aims to meet mental health issues head on and improve our young people’s wellbeing across the nation, by enabling them to explore and improve their own mental health, whilst also providing positive help and information to them and the adults around them.

Working together for the first time ever are six leading charities: Shout, The Mix, YoungMinds, Place2Be, Joe’s Buddy Line and Mind. They have one clear, vital message – we are Here4You.

The dedicated portal here4you.co.uk

Cutting through the clamor and pointing to the unconditional support and assistance available, in a positive and understanding way.

Supporting the six charities as headline sponsor for Here4You is The Walt Disney Company UK.

Other companies who are supporting include media partner, The Mirror, ITVX, BBC, Capital and VUE.

What They’re Saying: