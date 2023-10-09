Heroes and Villains of Marvel’s “Gang War” Spotlighted in New Promotional Art

Marvel has shared a look at some promotional artwork spotlighting the heroes and villains of their upcoming crossover comic event, “Gang War.”

  • This new promotional art for Marvel’s “Gang War” comes from artist Ryan Stegman ad features heroes like Spider-Man, Daredevil, She-Hulk and others, along with villains like the Kingpin, Tombstone, Hobgoblin and more.
  • "Gang War"'s first strike will come in “Amazing Spider-Man #37,” on sale November 8.
  • Fans will get some more information about the upcoming crossover story in the Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – "Gang War"" panel at New York Comic Con this Friday at 3:15 PM ET, including cover reveals and announcements

About “Gang War”:

  • As villains fight villains and crime envelops the city, Peter Parker will launches his own war! It’s General Spidey at the helm, leading a group of heroes that includes fellow Spider-Man Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, and Spider-Woman.
  • Their goal: take down the super-gangs in under 48 hours. But what does Mayor Luke Cage and the city's strong anti-vigilante laws have to say about it? Will Mary Jane, AKA Jackpot, gamble on getting involved? And is Shang-Chi a friend or foe?
  • Starting in November, prepare for the war with special prelude issues under the banner of ""Gang War": First Strike.”
  • Then, the event officially begins in December’s “Amazing Spider-Man #39″ before tying into some of your favorite series and launching all-new titles.
