Heroes and Villains of Marvel’s “Gang War” Spotlighted in New Promotional Art

Marvel has shared a look at some promotional artwork spotlighting the heroes and villains of their upcoming crossover comic event, “Gang War.”

This new promotional art for Marvel’s “Gang War” comes from artist Ryan Stegman ad features heroes like Spider-Man, Daredevil, She-Hulk and others, along with villains like the Kingpin, Tombstone, Hobgoblin and more.

"Gang War"'s first strike will come in “Amazing Spider-Man #37,” on sale November 8.

Fans will get some more information about the upcoming crossover story in the Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – "Gang War"" panel at New York Comic Con this Friday at 3:15 PM ET, including cover reveals and announcements

About “Gang War”: