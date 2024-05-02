Hey Disney! Wins a 2024 Webby Award

Hey Disney! A Magical Voice Assistant is the People's Voice Winner of this year's Webby Awards under Best Visual Design – Aesthetic.

What’s Happening:

Hey Disney! won a Webby Award as the People's Voice Winner under Best Visual Design – Aesthetic.

They were also nominated under Apps & Software Kids & Family.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual.

Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year.

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

