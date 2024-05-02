Hey Disney! Wins a 2024 Webby Award

Hey Disney! A Magical Voice Assistant is the People's Voice Winner of this year's Webby Awards under Best Visual Design – Aesthetic.
What’s Happening:
- Hey Disney! won a Webby Award as the People's Voice Winner under Best Visual Design – Aesthetic.
- They were also nominated under Apps & Software Kids & Family.
About The Webby Awards:
- Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual.
- Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year.
- The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).
