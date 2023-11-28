Hit Korean Drama Series “Moving” to Make English Debut on Hulu in December

After taking the world by storm with its unmissable story and heart-stopping action sequences, super-powered Korean drama series Moving is set to make its highly anticipated English language debut on December 13 exclusively on Hulu.

Moving tells the story of a group of South Korean special agents working to protect their super-powered children from harm and exploitation at the hands of malicious government agencies. Initially recruited because of their extraordinary abilities to fly, instantly heal and use their enhanced senses in the field, the agents disappeared without a trace after being tasked with carrying out increasingly dubious missions. But with their children now exhibiting similar abilities and a dangerous assassin rapidly picking off super-powered individuals, the parents must leave their peaceful lives behind to become the “monsters” they once were.

First premiering in August this year, Moving rapidly became the most-viewed Korean original series on Hulu and Disney+

Moving stars some of the biggest names in the Korean entertainment industry, including Ryu Seungryong, Han Hyojoo and Zo Insung in his long-awaited return to a drama series.

