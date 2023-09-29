ABC Cancels “Home Economics” After Three Seasons, Pushes “High Potential” Back to 2024

ABC has canceled comedy series Home Economics after three seasons on the air, while also pushing back the debut of new drama series High Potential to 2024, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- Home Economics, which is based on the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton, revolved around the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one who’s in the one percent, one who’s middle class, and one who’s barely holding on.
- The series starred Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata, and featured Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain.
- The cancellation of Home Economics follows the decision to not renew The Wonder Years for a third season, as well as the renewals of Not Dead Yet and The Conners.
- Still to-be-determined are the status of The Rookie: Feds and The Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer.
- Meanwhile, ABC has pushed back the premiere of the upcoming drama series High Potential to fall 2024.
- The Kaitlin Olson-led detective series, which is based on French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), centers on “a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective,” per the official logline.
- Olson stars as Morgan while the cast is rounded out by Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes.
- The ABC Signature series is written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place), who executive produces alongside Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles. Rob Thomas assumes the role of showrunner and executive producer.