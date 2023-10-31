How to Make Loki’s Key Lime Pie

If you have been watching season 2 of Loki, you’ve seen that Loki and Mobius share some pie in the second episode. D23 has shared that recipe, so you can feel like you’re part of the show.

What’s Happening:

You can now make Loki’s TVA Automat Key Lime Pie from your own home.

Ingredients:

3 Ounces of Boxed Lime Gelatin Mix

1 ½ Cups of Whipped Dessert Topping

1 ½ Cups of Plain Yogurt

1 ¼ Cups of Boiled Water

1 Prepared 9″ Graham Cracker Pie Crust

3 Fresh Limes

Instructions: