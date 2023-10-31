How to Make Loki’s Key Lime Pie

by |
Tags: , ,

If you have been watching season 2 of Loki, you’ve seen that Loki and Mobius share some pie in the second episode. D23 has shared that recipe, so you can feel like you’re part of the show.

What’s Happening:

  • You can now make Loki’s TVA Automat Key Lime Pie from your own home.
  • This is a great dessert to bring to parties or celebrate watching season 2 of Loki.

Ingredients:

  • 3 Ounces of Boxed Lime Gelatin Mix
  • 1 ½ Cups of Whipped Dessert Topping
  • 1 ½ Cups of Plain Yogurt
  • 1 ¼ Cups of Boiled Water
  • 1 Prepared 9″ Graham Cracker Pie Crust
  • 3 Fresh Limes

Instructions:

  • Mix Boxed Lime Gelatin Mix into boiling water and whisk until completely dissolved
  • Stir in the juice of 1 lime to the gelatin mixture
  • Let mixture cool completely at room temperature
  • Add in all the plain yogurt to the cooled mixture and mix
  • Stir in 1 Cup of the whipped dessert topping, retaining ½ cup for pie topping
  • Add completed mixture into prepared graham cracker pie crust and smooth using a spoon
  • Let completed pie mixture set in a refrigerator for at least 2 hours
  • After setting, take pie out and garnish with 8 dollops of whipped topping, one per slice
  • Cut remaining 2 limes into 8 lime slices total
  • Add one lime slice to sit on top of each dollop of whipped topping
  • Serve Pie in 8 equally cut Slices

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy