How to Make Loki’s Key Lime Pie

If you have been watching season 2 of Loki, you’ve seen that Loki and Mobius share some pie in the second episode. D23 has shared that recipe, so you can feel like you’re part of the show.
What’s Happening:
- You can now make Loki’s TVA Automat Key Lime Pie from your own home.
- This is a great dessert to bring to parties or celebrate watching season 2 of Loki.
Ingredients:
- 3 Ounces of Boxed Lime Gelatin Mix
- 1 ½ Cups of Whipped Dessert Topping
- 1 ½ Cups of Plain Yogurt
- 1 ¼ Cups of Boiled Water
- 1 Prepared 9″ Graham Cracker Pie Crust
- 3 Fresh Limes
Instructions:
- Mix Boxed Lime Gelatin Mix into boiling water and whisk until completely dissolved
- Stir in the juice of 1 lime to the gelatin mixture
- Let mixture cool completely at room temperature
- Add in all the plain yogurt to the cooled mixture and mix
- Stir in 1 Cup of the whipped dessert topping, retaining ½ cup for pie topping
- Add completed mixture into prepared graham cracker pie crust and smooth using a spoon
- Let completed pie mixture set in a refrigerator for at least 2 hours
- After setting, take pie out and garnish with 8 dollops of whipped topping, one per slice
- Cut remaining 2 limes into 8 lime slices total
- Add one lime slice to sit on top of each dollop of whipped topping
- Serve Pie in 8 equally cut Slices