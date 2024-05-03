Hugh Grant Stars as Disney Legend Thurl Ravenscroft in New Netflix Film “Unfrosted”

Netflix’s new film from Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted, features an unexpected appearance of a Disney Legend, portrayed by legendary actor Hugh Grant.

What’s Happening:

Unfrosted , which is written, directed and stars Jerry Seinfeld, is a humorous retelling of the fierce corporate battle between sworn cereal rivals Kellogg’s and Post in 1963, as they race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever.

, which is written, directed and stars Jerry Seinfeld, is a humorous retelling of the fierce corporate battle between sworn cereal rivals Kellogg’s and Post in 1963, as they race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. The film features an appearance from English actor Hugh Grant as Disney Legend Thurl Ravenscroft, who in the cereal world is known as the voice of Tony the Tiger.

In the world of Disney, Ravenscroft has provided a number of memorable voices for classic movies and attractions, ranging from One Hundred and One Dalmatians , The Sword in the Stone and Mary Poppins to Pirates of the Caribbean

, and to Ravenscroft was also a member of the Disney vocal quartet, The Mellomen, and memorably sang “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” in the animated version of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.