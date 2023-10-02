Hulu Releases Trailer for Original Drama Series “Black Cake”

Hulu has released the official trailer for their upcoming Original drama series Black Cake, set to premiere with three episodes on November 1st.

What’s Happening:

Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California.

In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband's murder. In present day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, with a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family's origin.

The series stars Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi and Glynn Turman, as well as recurring guest stars Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry.

From Charmaine Wilkerson’s best-selling novel Black Cake , Marissa Jo Cerar serves as showrunner and executive producer.

, Marissa Jo Cerar serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, Aaron Kaplan, Carla Gardini, Brian Morewitz, Charmaine Wilkerson, and Michael Lohmann.

Black Cake premieres with three episodes on November 1st, with new episodes streaming Wednesdays on Hulu.