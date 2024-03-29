Hulu Cancels “Death and Other Details” After One Season

Hulu has canceled their murder mystery series! Don’t panic, Only Murders in the Building is just fine. Death and Other Details has been canceled after one season, according to Deadline.

  • Hulu has opted not to renew Death and Other Details for a second season.
  • As Deadline reports, the news does not come as a much of a twist as the murder mystery series never broke into Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming ratings.
  • The series did however leave some loose ends that could have led into a second season.

About Death and Other Details:

  • The 10-episode series premiered January 16, 2024 with two episodes, then one episode weekly, with a two-episode finale on March 5, 2024.
  • Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.
  • The series starred:
    • Violett Beane
    • Mandy Patinkin
    • Lauren Patten
    • Rahul Kohli
    • Angela Zhou
    • Hugo Diego Garcia
    • Pardis Saremi
    • Linda Emond
  • Death and Other Details was produced by ABC Signature.
  • The series was written and executive produced by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, who also served as showrunners.
  • Marc Webb directed the pilot and executive produced for Black Lamb.
  • Mark Martin also served as executive producer.
