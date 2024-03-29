Hulu Cancels “Death and Other Details” After One Season

Hulu has canceled their murder mystery series! Don’t panic, Only Murders in the Building is just fine. Death and Other Details has been canceled after one season, according to Deadline.

for a second season. As Deadline reports, the news does not come as a much of a twist as the murder mystery series never broke into Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming ratings.

The series did however leave some loose ends that could have led into a second season.

About Death and Other Details: