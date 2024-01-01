Hulu Drops “Vanderpump Villa” Teaser on New Year’s Eve

Hulu is getting ready to welcome viewers to Vanderpump Villa with a teaser trailer for the upcoming reality series, plus photos of the villa staff.

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

What’s Happening:

  • Ring in the new year with the first teaser trailer for Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa.
  • “Decadence and debauchery collide in Vanderpump Villa, a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.
  • The new Hulu series will start streaming this Spring.
  • In addition to the trailer, fans can meet the staff members with a photo gallery below.
  • Each episode of Vanderpump Villa puts the staff to the test as they provide luxurious experiences for guests, all while the drama unfolds behind the scenes, including “rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures.”
  • While the staff works to meet Lisa Vanderpump’s high expectations, the show’s namesake is determining whether this new pop-up experience will become permanent and whether or not the staff will get to stay.
  • Vanderpump Villa is executive produced by Lisa Vanderpump (Villa Rosa Productions) and produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Entertainment 360.

Meet the Villa Staff:

Stephen Alsvig (“Events Coordinator”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Anthony Bar (“Executive Chef”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Marciano Brunette (“Lead Server”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Caroline Byl (“Sous Chef”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Grace Cottrell (“Housekeeper”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Priscila Ferrari (“Server”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Hannah Fouch (“Server”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Eric Funderwhite (“Chateau Manager”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Telly Hall (“Mixologist”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Emily Kovacs (“Housekeeper”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Andre Mitchell (“Mixologist”)

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

Gabriella Sanon (“Events Coordinator”).

(Gavin Bond/Hulu)

