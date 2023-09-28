Hulu Orders New Competition Series “Got to Get Out”

According to Deadline, Hulu has ordered a new competition series, Got to Get Out.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has ordered a competition series called Got to Get Out from Wheelhouse that was created by Glenn Hugill, the president of Wheelhouse’s UK arm.
- The series will consist of 10 hour long episodes that feature participants living in a mansion for 10 days while competing in physical and mental challenges.
- They can either stick together and take an equal share of the prize money at the end of their stay or choose to attempt to steal the full pot money for themselves.
- To win the million-dollar prize pot, these contestants have to escape the mansion from one exit, the front gate. This is easier said than done.
- During the game, the gate will open and the getaway car will arrive, giving them the opportunity to betray their fellow participants and leave with the cash.
- Competitors can block each other's run for the money with a red button that immediately closes the gate.
- Got to Get Out will be produced for Hulu by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios with Brent Montgomery, Ed Simpson, Glenn Hugill, Pam Healey and Liz Fine serving as executive producers.
- Charles Wachter will serve as executive producer and showrunner.