Hulu Picks Up Coming of Age Comedy Film “Prom Dates”

According to Variety, Hulu has picked up a coming-of-age comedy film produced by Kevin Hart‘s Hartbeat Studios titled Prom Dates.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has picked up Prom Dates, a comedy produced by Kevin Hart‘s Hartbeat Studios and American High
- “Prom Dates follow best friends Jess and Hannah, who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies.”
- The movie was directed by Kim O. Nguyen from a script written by D.J. Mausner.