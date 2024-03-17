Witness the Ultimate Promposal in First Look at Hulu’s “Prom Dates”

Hulu has shared a first look at their upcoming coming-of-age comedy film Prom Dates, revealing that the film will arrive May 3rd on the streamer.

follows best friends Jess (Antonia Gentry) and Hannah (Julia Lester), who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies. The newly released clip features a hilarious “promposal” musical number set to the tune of “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song),” which makes our lead characters, Jess and Hannah, quite uncomfortable.

In addition to Lester and Gentry, Prom Dates also features the following actors in supporting roles: Kenny Ridwan, JT Neal, Jordan Buhat, Zión Moreno, Terry Hu, John Michael Higgins, and Chelsea Handler.

The film is directed by Kim O. Nguyen and written by D.J. Mausner.

marks the eighth film under the original first-look slate deal with American High for Hulu. Get ready for prom yourself, as Prom Dates arrives exclusively on Hulu on May 3rd.