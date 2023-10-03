Hulu Renews “Only Murders in the Building” for a Fourth Season

According to The Wrap, Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a fourth season.
- The new season will come after the third season finale, "which saw the comedy’s trio solve the mystery of who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death."
- The renewal comes as no surprise, as the series remains Hulu’s most-watched original comedy ever.
- The third season has continuously been featured in Hulu’s Top 15 and has ranked on Nielsen’s Top 10 Original Series chart since its debut. The third season also had the most views of any scripted Hulu Original in 2023.
- Only Murders in the Building is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.
- The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora.
Only Murders in the Building is written and co-created by Martin and John Hoffman.