Australian Drama Series “Safe Home” to Make U.S. Debut Tuesday, January 9th on Hulu

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for the Australian drama series, Safe Home, which will make its U.S. debut on Tuesday, January 9th.

Fleeing her public relations job at a high-profile law firm, 28-year-old Phoebe Rook is looking for meaning in her life. When she secures a job at a free legal service that helps people escaping domestic violence, she thinks she might have found it. Tasked with securing the centre’s vulnerable funding she quickly becomes entangled in the complicated legal and personal dramas of the lawyers and their clients. But you can't escape your past forever… People discover there is an investigation into misconduct at the firm she used to work at, and the journalists start circling.

When Phoebe witnesses a violent murder, she is thrown right into the dark heart of the problem she is trying to help solve and discovers that there are only two types of people in this world – those that think domestic violence would never happen to them, and those that know it can happen to anyone.

Safe Home stars Aisha Dee, Mabel Li, Virginia Gay, Thomas Cocquerel, Antonia Prebble, Hal Cumpston, Chenoa Deemal, David Roberts, Janet Andrewartha, Mark Mitchinson, Tegan Stimson, Katlyn Wong, Nicholas Burton, and Yuchen Wang.

Safe Home is Imogen Banks' first series under her new production company Kindling Pictures.

Directed by 2021 AACTA award-winning director Stevie Cruz-Martin and created by acclaimed playwright and screenwriter Anna Barnes, Safe Home was inspired by Anna's time working at community legal centres in Melbourne.

The series is written by Anna alongside Michelle Law and Jean Tong, and co-produced by Emelyne Palmer.

The limited series will launch with all four episodes Tuesday, January 9th on Hulu.