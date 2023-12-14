Hulu Scrapped Reality Show Following Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs After Sexual Assault Allegations

According to Variety, a reality show that followed the family of Sean “Diddy” Combs has been scrapped following the news of multiple lawsuits against Combs alleging sexual assault.
What’s Happening:
- A reality show on Hulu was in the early stages of development which followed the family of Sean “Diddy” Combs.
- Following the news of multiple lawsuits against Combs alleging sexual assault, the show has been scrapped.
- The first suit against Combs was filed on November 16 by Cassandra Ventura, aka Cassie. She was a former long-time partner who alleged that Combs had raped and beat her over a period of a decade.
- Combs denied any wrongdoing through a lawyer, and the two parties settled that suit a day later.
- Then, less than a week later, Joi Dickerson-Neal alleged that Combs "drugged, sexually assaulted, and abused, as well as being a victim of revenge porn created and distributed by the rapper."
- A third lawsuit came from a Jane Doe, who claims that Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall “took turns raping her and her friends at Hall’s apartment sometime between 1990 and 1991.”
- Another Jane Doe claimed that “Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre, and a third man raped her when she was 17.”
- On December 6, Combs posted on Instagram, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”