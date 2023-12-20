Hulu Shares Action-Packed Trailer for New Anime-Live Action Hybrid Series “Dragons of Wonderhatch”

Hulu has shared an action-packed trailer for their new anime-live action hybrid series Dragons of Wonderhatch.
- Hulu’s Dragons of Wonderhatch blends the real world with a fantastical animated one to tell a new original story.
- The first two episodes of Dragons of Wonderhatch are now streaming on Hulu, with two more episodes debuting next week and subsequent episodes being released one at a time weekly.
- You can read Luke’s review of the new series here and check out the new trailer below:
About Dragons of Wonderhatch:
- Dragons of Wonderhatch follows Nagi, a girl in the “real world” who has spent her life feeling like she doesn’t belong. Dreaming of one day being able to fly, Nagi will come face to face with Thaim, another misfit from the animated world of Upananta who has long been made fun of for his inability to hear the voices of the dragons that inhabit his land. With the floating islands of Upananta slowly beginning to fall from the sky, the two misfits will set off on an epic adventure spanning both live-action and animated worlds.
- Dragons of Wonderhatch stars:
- Mackenyu
- Sena Nakajima
- Daiken Okudaira
- Rena Tanaka
- Masaki Miura
- Riko Narumi
- Sumire
- Go Morita
- Dragons of Wonderhatch is directed by live-action director Kentaro Hagiwara and animation director Takashi Otsuka.
- The series is produced by Production I.G and features breathtaking work from character designer and concept artist Posuka Demizu.