Hulu Shares Chaotic Trailer for Original Series “Davey & Jonesie’s Locker”

Who’s ready for another journey through the multiverse? Hulu has shared a chaotic trailer for their upcoming original series Davey & Jonesie’s Locker.

The original series follows Davey and Jonesie, two lovably eccentric best friends who have always felt out of step with their peers and the banal backdrop of their high school existence. So, when they discover their locker is actually a portal to the multiverse, they’re more than ready to escape their teenage prison of mediocrity in favor of new horizons. But the joke is on them when they only end up in bizarre, alternate versions of their high school, surrounded by offbeat versions of their classmates. Fortunately, these audacious and creative besties are ready to make the most of this vacation from reality by leaving their mark on every universe they visit…even if it means choosing interdimensional chaos while they’re at it. Worth it for the vibes.

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker is produced in association with Hulu and Prime Video with the financial participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund.

Production credits for the series include Executive Producers Mark J.W. Bishop, Matt Hornburg, Diane Rankin, Carrie Paupst Shaughnessy, A.J. Trauth, and Evany Rosen who serves as showrunner as well; Co-Executive Producers are Donna Luke and writer Stephanie Kaliner.

Blue Ant Studios' rights division holds international rights.

The gleefully offbeat series will premiere Friday, March 22, only on Hulu.

