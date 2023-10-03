Hulu to Serve as Official Streaming Destination of the Austin City Limits Music Festival

For the second consecutive year, Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

This year’s livestream will be available to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost from Friday, October 6 – Sunday, October 8 and include performances from artists like: Foo Fighters Alanis Morissette Maggie Rogers The Lumineers Mumford & Sons Yeah Yeah Yeahs And more

This year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival livestream will be sponsored by T-Mobile, and host Hannah Rad will give viewers a peek behind-the-scenes at T-Mobile’s “Club Magenta” throughout the weekend.

Full Austin City Limits Music Festival Schedule:

(All times PT)

Friday, October 6:

Channel 1 11:05 AM – Asleep at the Wheel 11:55 AM – The National Parks 12:30 PM – Nessa Barrett 1:20 PM – Thee Sacred Souls 3:10 PM – Breland 5:15 PM – Portugal, The Man 6:15 PM – The Revivalists 7:30 PM – The Lumineers

Channel 2 11:05 AM – Devon Gilfillian 11:45 AM – The Altons 1:10 PM – Abraham Alexander 2:10 PM – Half-Alive 3:10 PM – Brittney Spencer 4:10 PM – Maggie Rogers 5:20 PM – Little Simz 6:30 PM – The Teskey Brother 7:40 PM – Above & Beyond



Saturday, October 7:

Channel 1 11:05 AM – BIGXTHEPLUG 1:15 PM – Amaare 2:05 PM – Gus Dapperton 4:00 PM – Ben Kweller 5:00 PM – Noah Kahan 7:20 PM – The Foo Fighters

Channel 2 11:05 AM – Arya 12:00 PM – Eddie Zuko 1:00 PM – Yaya Bey 2:00 PM – Mt. Joy 3:05 PM – Poolside 4:05 PM – Rina Sawayama 5:00 PM – Bob Moses 6:05 PM – Tanya Tucker 7:10 PM – Alanis Morissette 8:15 PM – Tove Lo



Sunday, October 8: