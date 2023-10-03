Hulu to Serve as Official Streaming Destination of the Austin City Limits Music Festival

For the second consecutive year, Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

  • This year’s livestream will be available to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost from Friday, October 6 – Sunday, October 8 and include performances from artists like:
    • Foo Fighters
    • Alanis Morissette
    • Maggie Rogers
    • The Lumineers
    • Mumford & Sons
    • Yeah Yeah Yeahs
    • And more
  • This year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival livestream will be sponsored by T-Mobile, and host Hannah Rad will give viewers a peek behind-the-scenes at T-Mobile’s “Club Magenta” throughout the weekend.

Full Austin City Limits Music Festival Schedule:

(All times PT)

Friday, October 6:

  • Channel 1
    • 11:05 AM – Asleep at the Wheel
    • 11:55 AM – The National Parks
    • 12:30 PM – Nessa Barrett
    • 1:20 PM – Thee Sacred Souls
    • 3:10 PM – Breland
    • 5:15 PM – Portugal, The Man
    • 6:15 PM – The Revivalists
    • 7:30 PM – The Lumineers
  • Channel 2
    • 11:05 AM – Devon Gilfillian
    • 11:45 AM – The Altons
    • 1:10 PM – Abraham Alexander
    • 2:10 PM – Half-Alive
    • 3:10 PM – Brittney Spencer
    • 4:10 PM – Maggie Rogers
    • 5:20 PM – Little Simz
    • 6:30 PM – The Teskey Brother
    • 7:40 PM – Above & Beyond

Saturday, October 7:

  • Channel 1
    • 11:05 AM – BIGXTHEPLUG
    • 1:15 PM – Amaare
    • 2:05 PM – Gus Dapperton
    • 4:00 PM – Ben Kweller
    • 5:00 PM – Noah Kahan
    • 7:20 PM – The Foo Fighters
  • Channel 2
    • 11:05 AM – Arya
    • 12:00 PM – Eddie Zuko
    • 1:00 PM – Yaya Bey
    • 2:00 PM – Mt. Joy
    • 3:05 PM – Poolside
    • 4:05 PM – Rina Sawayama
    • 5:00 PM – Bob Moses
    • 6:05 PM – Tanya Tucker
    • 7:10 PM – Alanis Morissette
    • 8:15 PM – Tove Lo

Sunday, October 8:

  • Channel 1
    • 11:05 AM – Michigander
    • 11:30 AM – Becky Hill
    • 12:20 PM – Kevin Kaarl
    • 1:25 PM – Morgan Wade
    • 2:15 PM – Niall Horan
    • 3:20 PM – Suki Waterhouse
    • 4:25 PM – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
    • 5:30 PM – Hozier
    • 7:45 PM – Mumford & Sons
  • Channel 2
    • 11:05 AM – Madison Cunningham
    • 11:35 AM – Randall King
    • 12:30 PM – Dope Lemon
    • 1:35 PM – Mimi Webb
    • 2:20 PM – Matt Maltese
    • 3:15 PM – Ivan Cornejo
    • 4:20 PM – Tash Sultana
    • 5:25 PM – The Breeders
    • 6:30 PM – Cigarettes After Sex
