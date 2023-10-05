Hulu Will Launch Documentary About McKamey Manor the World’s Most Haunted House

According to Deadline, Hulu will be launching a documentary film about McKamey Manor, widely regarded as the world’s most haunted house.

What’s Happening:

Hulu will be launching a documentary film about McKamey Manor, widely regarded as the world’s most haunted house.

Producer at Lion Television US Cash Cab is behind Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House and will launch next week as part of Hulu’s Halloween season.

and will launch next week as part of Hulu’s Halloween season. It follows the story of "Russ McKamey, the Navy veteran turned master of horror who invites adrenaline junkies to the house and puts them through their paces to the extreme."

"McKamey opened the manor to satiate his love of Halloween, but it grew in popularity and obtained a social media profile as the owner gained notoriety. It has, however, attracted controversy, with one participant saying she repeated her safe word for several minutes before employees stopped torturing her, while the police have been called to the manor on several occasions by locals."

Stan Hsue and Allison Corn run Lion US, and they said the show will tackle this controversy head-on and uncover new horrors.

What They’re Saying: