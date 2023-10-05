Hulu Will Launch Documentary About McKamey Manor the World’s Most Haunted House

According to Deadline, Hulu will be launching a documentary film about McKamey Manor, widely regarded as the world’s most haunted house.
What’s Happening:
- Producer at Lion Television US Cash Cab is behind Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House and will launch next week as part of Hulu’s Halloween season.
- It follows the story of "Russ McKamey, the Navy veteran turned master of horror who invites adrenaline junkies to the house and puts them through their paces to the extreme."
- "McKamey opened the manor to satiate his love of Halloween, but it grew in popularity and obtained a social media profile as the owner gained notoriety. It has, however, attracted controversy, with one participant saying she repeated her safe word for several minutes before employees stopped torturing her, while the police have been called to the manor on several occasions by locals."
- Stan Hsue and Allison Corn run Lion US, and they said the show will tackle this controversy head-on and uncover new horrors.
What They’re Saying:
- “The film shines a light on a world that for too long has been allowed to exist in the dark and it’s in that darkness that bad actors are able to do their worst,” Corn told Deadline. “We think viewers will find it eye opening and truly unforgettable.”
- Hsue said the team wanted to “make sure we investigated and learned people’s stories in a way that did not add to their trauma.”
- “So we dug in and found that the story is so much more than its shock value,” added Hsue. “There is an extremely rich psychological layer that explores why people subject themselves to extreme activities and the topic raises fascinating questions about the limits and complexity of consent.”