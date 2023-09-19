Hulu Reveals Lineup For iHeartRadio Music Festival Streaming Live For All Subscribers This Weekend

Fans will be able to stream the iHeartMusic Festival live with their Hulu subscription on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23rd with a full lineup announced featuring some of the biggest names in Music.

What’s Happening:

As previously announced, Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the iHeartRadio Music Festival for the first time this year.

On September 22 & 23, performances from headliners including Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event.

A full livestream schedule for the event has also been revealed and can be seen in full below.

Livestream Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 22nd: Agnez Mo 10:10 PM ET Lenny Kravitz 10:34 PM ET TLC 11:07 PM ET Sheryl Crow 11:37 PM ET Bakar 12:07 AM ET Lil Durk 12:21 AM ET Tim McGraw 12:41 AM ET Miguel 1:11 AM ET Kane Brown 1:41 AM ET Lil Wayne 2:11 AM ET

Saturday, Sept. 23rd: Paul Cathen 10:10 PM ET Public Enemy 10:34 PM ET Foo Fighters 11:07 PM ET Thirty Seconds to Mars 11:47 PM ET Kelly Clarkson 12:22 AM ET Fallout Boy 12:57 AM ET Travis Scott 1:32 AM ET

