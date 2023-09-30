“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour” to Air Thursday, December 21st on ABC

iHeartMedia and ABC announced a new multi-year agreement for ABC to become the exclusive television broadcast partner for the annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One.”

What’s Happening:

iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” — the season’s iconic live music event — which captures the music and holiday spirit on iHeartRadio stations across America and the iHeartRadio app, with performances by this year’s biggest artists, including Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Niall Horan, OneRepublic, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, NCT DREAM, Flo Rida and more.

This year, “The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” will stop in Tampa, Florida; Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

iHeartMedia and ABC also announced today a new multi-year agreement for ABC to become the exclusive television broadcast partner for the iconic event.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special, airing December 21st at (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST/PST). The special will be available on demand and on Hulu

“The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” schedule includes the following:

Tampa, Florida – Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. EST — “iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One” at Amalie Arena

The star-studded lineup features Niall Horan, Teddy Swims, Zara Larsson, Doechii, Paul Russell, Kaliii and Lawrence.

Dallas/Fort Worth – Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. CST – “iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One” at Dickies Arena

The star-studded lineup features Jelly Roll, Doechii, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, LANY, Paul Russell, Kaliii and P1Harmony.

Los Angeles – Friday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST – “iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One” at the Kia Forum

The star-studded lineup features Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, AJR, Sabrina Carpenter, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE and P1Harmony.

Chicago – Monday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. CST – iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The star-studded lineup features Nicki Minaj, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE and Kaliii.

Detroit – Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. EST – “iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One” at Little Caesars Arena

The star-studded lineup features Usher, Jelly Roll, Lil Durk, Big Time Rush, Flo Rida, Doechii, Kaliii and (G)I-DLE.

New York – Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. EST – “iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One” at Madison Square Garden

The star-studded lineup features Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner and Melanie Martinez.

Boston – Sunday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. EST – “iHeartRadio KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One” at TD Garden

The star-studded lineup features SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE.

Washington, D.C. – Monday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. EST – “iHeartRadio Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One” at Capital One Arena

The star-studded lineup features OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Flo Rida, Melanie Martinez, David Kushner, NCT DREAM and (G)I-DLE.

Philadelphia – Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. EST – “iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One” at Wells Fargo Center

The star-studded lineup features Usher, OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner and (G)I-DLE.

Atlanta – Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – “iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One” at State Farm Arena

The star-studded lineup features Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Kaliii and NCT DREAM.

Fort Lauderdale/Miami – Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – “iHeartRadio Y100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One” at Amerant Bank Arena , Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The star-studded lineup features Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY, David Kushner, Kaliii and Paul Russell.

What They’re Saying:

Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia: “Our annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of our most anticipated of the year, and we’re excited to finally share who will be joining us on the road this season. This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists. We’re thrilled with this year’s artists, and we can’t wait to see them put on a great show.”

"Our annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of our most anticipated of the year, and we're excited to finally share who will be joining us on the road this season. This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists. We're thrilled with this year's artists, and we can't wait to see them put on a great show." John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia: "The biggest holiday music event in America is coming to ABC for the first time. Viewers will have a front-row seat to experience this multi-city tour as it rolls across the country."