Impact X Nightline Look For The Truth In Public’s Obsession With UFOs and Aliens

Impact X Nightline is taking a look at the public’s decades-long obsession with UFOs, UAP, and Extraterrestrials in one of their latest episodes.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News’ Nightline is sharing a special focus on the decades-long obsession with Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) and Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP).
- In one of their recent episodes, Impact X Nightline shines the spotlight on the public’s interest in extraterrestrial life with insight from scientists and fans alike.
- The clip above shows a number of locations to those familiar with the matter, including Area 51, the Extra-Terrestrial Highway, and Roswell, New Mexico, explaining their appeal to the uninitiated. We also see glimpses of an interview with noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse-Tyson.
- The rest of the episode focuses on new developments in the Scott Peterson case and a look behind the world’s most dangerous black markets. The full episode can be watched streaming now on Hulu.
- ABC News’ Nightline is anchored by Dan Harris, Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights, from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT, on The ABC Television Network. Together with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Nightline is part of ABC’s winning late-night strategy of airing news and entertainment programming.
