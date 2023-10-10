“Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny” Available on Blu-ray and DVD December 5th

Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny will be available on Blu-ray and DVD December 5. This will include bonus features like an exclusive new score-only version of the movie.

From the Academy Award–nominated writer-director James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line) comes the final chapter in the saga of one of cinema’s greatest heroes.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role as the whip-smart archaeologist one last time for a “rip-roaring adventure” (Maureen Lenker, Entertainment Weekly) full of “exciting action, wonderful banter and fantastic twists and turns”.

The 4K and Blu-ray are loaded with incredible bonus content including five chapters that chart the making of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

. Join the cast and crew on an epic, globe-trotting adventure that showcases new characters, stunts, music, locations, production design and visual effects whilst also bidding a fond farewell to one of cinema’s greatest heroes. Fans of Academy Award-winner John Williams will be delighted to learn that there is a new, exclusive “score-only” version of the movie allowing viewers to listen to the composer’s iconic music on an isolated track as they watch the film.

Additionally, collectors can find a limited-edition SteelBook design only at Best Buy.

Walmart will also offer an exclusive 4K Ultra HD edition with custom artwork and a limited-edition enamel pin.

Chapter 1 – Prologue – Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!

Chapter 2 – New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.

Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!

Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb!

Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

Listen to John Williams’ iconic music on an isolated track as you watch the film.

Cast: