“Indiana Jones: The Complete Collection Box Set” Audio CD Set Coming In March

In March of 2024, fans of the decade-spanning Indiana Jones franchise will be able to get their hands on a collection celebrating the music of each of the films in the series, from the Oscar winning composer John Williams.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Records will be releasing the Indiana Jones: The Collection Box Set in March 2024 in limited quantities on Disney Music Emporium.

The five-CD set includes every score from Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones franchise, which spans over forty years, composed by legendary five-time Academy Award-winning John Williams.

The definitive collection will be available for pre-order today, and includes the renowned "Raiders March" from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark as well as the Grammy-nominated "Helena's Theme" from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The Box Set is a musical journey for Indiana Jones fans to relive the thrilling adventures of the beloved franchise. The music is as iconic and timeless as the films themselves.

The track listing for the Indiana Jones: The Complete Collection Box Set:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark 1. In the Jungle 2. The Idol Temple 3. Escape from the Temple 4. Flight from Peru 5. Washington Men/Indy’s Home 6. A Thought for Marion/To Nepal 7. The Medallion 8. Flight to Cairo 9. The Basket Game 10. Bad Dates 11. The Map Room: Dawn 12. Reunion in the Tent/Searching for the Well 13. The Well of the Souls 14. Indy Rides the Statue 15. The Fist Fight/The Flying Wing 16. Desert Chase 17. Marion’s Theme/The Crate 18. The German Sub 19. Ride to the Nazi Hideout 20. Indy Follows the Ark 21. The Miracle of the Ark 22. Washington Ending & Raiders March

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 1. Anything Goes 2. Indy Negotiates 3. The Nightclub Brawl 4. Fast Streets of Shanghai 5. Map/Out of Fuel 6. Slalom on Mt. Humol 7. Short Round’s Theme 8. The Scroll/To Pankot Palace 9. Nocturnal Activities 10. Bug Tunnel/Death Trap 11. Approaching the Stones 12. Children in Chains 13. The Temple of Doom 14. Short Round Escapes 15. Saving Willie 16. Slave Children’s Crusade 17. Short Round Helps 18. The Mine Car Chase 19. Water! 20. The Sword Trick 21. The Broken Bridge/British Relief 22. End Credits

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 1. Indy’s Very First Adventure 2. The Boat Scene 3. X Marks the Spot 4. Ah, Rats!!! 5. Escape from Venice 6. Journey to Austria 7. Father and Son Reunited 8. The Austrian Way 9. Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra 10. Alarm! 11. No Ticket 12. Keeping Up With the Joneses 13. Brother of the Cruciform Sword 14. On the Tank 15. Belly of the Steel Beast 16. The Canyon of the Crescent Moon 17. The Penitent Man Will Pass 18. The Keeper of the Grail 19. Finale & End Credits

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 1. Raiders March 2. Call of the Crystal 3. The Adventures of Mutt 4. Irina’s Theme 5. The Snake Pit 6. The Spell of the Skull 7. The Journey to Akator 8. A Whirl Through Academe 9. “Return” 10. The Jungle Chase 11. Orellana’s Cradle 12. Grave Robbers 13. Hidden Treasure and the City of Gold 14. Secret Doors and Scorpions 15. Oxley’s Dilemma 16. Ants! 17. Temple Ruins and the Secret Revealed 18. The Departure 19. Finale

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 1. Prologue to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 2. Helena’s Theme 3. Germany, 1944 4. To Morocco 5. Voller Returns 6. Auction at Hotel L’Atlantique 7. Tuk Tuk in Tangiers 8. To Athens 9. Perils of the Deep 10. Water Ballet 11. Polybius Cipher 12. The Grafikos 13. Archimedes’ Tomb 14. The Airport 15. Battle of Syracuse 16. Centuries Join Hands 17. New York, 1969 18. Helena’s Theme (for Violin and Orchestra) Performed by Anne-Sophie Mutter

