“Indiana Jones: The Complete Collection Box Set” Audio CD Set Coming In March

In March of 2024, fans of the decade-spanning Indiana Jones franchise will be able to get their hands on a collection celebrating the music of each of the films in the series, from the Oscar winning composer John Williams.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Records will be releasing the Indiana Jones: The Collection Box Set in March 2024 in limited quantities on Disney Music Emporium.
- The five-CD set includes every score from Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones franchise, which spans over forty years, composed by legendary five-time Academy Award-winning John Williams.
- The definitive collection will be available for pre-order today, and includes the renowned “Raiders March” from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark as well as the Grammy-nominated “Helena’s Theme” from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
- The Box Set is a musical journey for Indiana Jones fans to relive the thrilling adventures of the beloved franchise. The music is as iconic and timeless as the films themselves.
The track listing for the Indiana Jones: The Complete Collection Box Set:
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- 1. In the Jungle
- 2. The Idol Temple
- 3. Escape from the Temple
- 4. Flight from Peru
- 5. Washington Men/Indy’s Home
- 6. A Thought for Marion/To Nepal
- 7. The Medallion
- 8. Flight to Cairo
- 9. The Basket Game
- 10. Bad Dates
- 11. The Map Room: Dawn
- 12. Reunion in the Tent/Searching for the Well
- 13. The Well of the Souls
- 14. Indy Rides the Statue
- 15. The Fist Fight/The Flying Wing
- 16. Desert Chase
- 17. Marion’s Theme/The Crate
- 18. The German Sub
- 19. Ride to the Nazi Hideout
- 20. Indy Follows the Ark
- 21. The Miracle of the Ark
- 22. Washington Ending & Raiders March
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- 1. Anything Goes
- 2. Indy Negotiates
- 3. The Nightclub Brawl
- 4. Fast Streets of Shanghai
- 5. Map/Out of Fuel
- 6. Slalom on Mt. Humol
- 7. Short Round’s Theme
- 8. The Scroll/To Pankot Palace
- 9. Nocturnal Activities
- 10. Bug Tunnel/Death Trap
- 11. Approaching the Stones
- 12. Children in Chains
- 13. The Temple of Doom
- 14. Short Round Escapes
- 15. Saving Willie
- 16. Slave Children’s Crusade
- 17. Short Round Helps
- 18. The Mine Car Chase
- 19. Water!
- 20. The Sword Trick
- 21. The Broken Bridge/British Relief
- 22. End Credits
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- 1. Indy’s Very First Adventure
- 2. The Boat Scene
- 3. X Marks the Spot
- 4. Ah, Rats!!!
- 5. Escape from Venice
- 6. Journey to Austria
- 7. Father and Son Reunited
- 8. The Austrian Way
- 9. Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra
- 10. Alarm!
- 11. No Ticket
- 12. Keeping Up With the Joneses
- 13. Brother of the Cruciform Sword
- 14. On the Tank
- 15. Belly of the Steel Beast
- 16. The Canyon of the Crescent Moon
- 17. The Penitent Man Will Pass
- 18. The Keeper of the Grail
- 19. Finale & End Credits
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- 1. Raiders March
- 2. Call of the Crystal
- 3. The Adventures of Mutt
- 4. Irina’s Theme
- 5. The Snake Pit
- 6. The Spell of the Skull
- 7. The Journey to Akator
- 8. A Whirl Through Academe
- 9. “Return”
- 10. The Jungle Chase
- 11. Orellana’s Cradle
- 12. Grave Robbers
- 13. Hidden Treasure and the City of Gold
- 14. Secret Doors and Scorpions
- 15. Oxley’s Dilemma
- 16. Ants!
- 17. Temple Ruins and the Secret Revealed
- 18. The Departure
- 19. Finale
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- 1. Prologue to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- 2. Helena’s Theme
- 3. Germany, 1944
- 4. To Morocco
- 5. Voller Returns
- 6. Auction at Hotel L’Atlantique
- 7. Tuk Tuk in Tangiers
- 8. To Athens
- 9. Perils of the Deep
- 10. Water Ballet
- 11. Polybius Cipher
- 12. The Grafikos
- 13. Archimedes’ Tomb
- 14. The Airport
- 15. Battle of Syracuse
- 16. Centuries Join Hands
- 17. New York, 1969
- 18. Helena’s Theme (for Violin and Orchestra) Performed by Anne-Sophie Mutter
