India’s Zee Entertainment Will Not Be Moving Forward for Cricket Rights Deal With Disney

According to Reuters, India's Zee Entertainment does not intend to move forward with a deal to pay around $1.4 billion for Cricket Council TV broadcast rights to the Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Back in August, Zee told Indian stock exchanges it “had signed a strategic license agreement with Disney to take over certain International Cricket Council TV broadcast rights for four years, starting in 2024, while the U.S. company would retain streaming rights.”

A source said, "The deal is off … Zee said they are not in a position to pay. Zee completely reneged on the rights."

It was said that the Indian company missed the first $2 million payment to Disney in recent weeks and was “walking back on the deal.”

Another source said, “The collapse of Zee's planned merger with Sony's Indian business this week also put paid to Zee's TV rights deal with Disney.”