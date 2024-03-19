Thanos Hunts the Stone-Bearers in New “Infinity Watch” Crossover Event

The most coveted artifacts in the known universe have resurfaced, and this time they’re bonded to the very bodies and souls of a few of Marvel’s up and coming heroes and villains. For the Mad Titan, that just makes his hunt for them all the more sweeter. Across nine annuals starting with June’s "Thanos Annual #1,” witness the latest cosmos-shattering Infinity saga as celebrated icons and new fan-favorites battle it out to contain—or control—the limitless power of the Infinity Stones.

The blockbuster summer event will decide the fate of the stones and also culminate with the formation of a brand-new lineup of the stone’s legendary guardians – the "Infinity Watch."

The "Infinity Watch" crossover will be spearheaded by acclaimed writer Derek Landy (Captain America/Iron Man).

In addition to writing key chapters of the event, Landy will team up with artist Sara Pichelli on backup stories in each of the nine annuals that follow the creation and pursuit of the mysterious Death Stone-bearer who will be revealed in "Thanos Annual #1.”

The saga will follow up on previous Infinity Stone stories with the return of recent bearers including Star, Overtime, Prince of Power, Quantum, and Multitude, as well as introduce you to the new Mind Stone-Bearer for the first time!

As they deal with their god-like powers and mistrust from their peers, Thanos, fresh off his own dramatic transformation in Christopher Cantwell’s recent Thanos limited series, begins a bloody march to claim his dark destiny once more.

Check out Larroca’s cover for "Thanos Annual #1,” “Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1″ and “Immortal Thor Annual #1″ now and stay tuned for more news about the crossover in the weeks ahead.

"Thanos Annual #1″

Written by Derek Landy

Art by Salvador Larroca & Sara Pichelli

Welcome to "Infinity Watch"! Thanos goes off to find the Infinity Stones, but he’s in for a shock when he discovers that the Infinity Stones have been incorporated into actual people like Star, Quantum, Overtime, Prince of Power and Multitude! Wait, there are six Infinity Stones but only five people listed?! You don’t want to miss the start of this Marvel Universe-shaking saga!

“Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1″

Written by Derek Landy

Art by Ron Lim & Sara Pichelli

The Time Stone Bearer, a.k.a. Overtime, takes on Spider-man! It’s time travel vs. Spider-Sense as the "Infinity Watch" grows and the universe lands in deep deep trouble… plus, The Death Stone Bearer arrives as Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli’s Annual-Linking story marches on with more surprises than you can handle!

“Immortal Thor Annual #1″

Written by Al Ewing

Art by David Baldeon & Sara Pichelli

Faced with the menace of Utgard and a prophecy of his own doom, the son of Odin sought out the legendary Power Stone to aid his fight. Only two things were in his way. Firstly, the mighty Champion of the Universe – with strength to match Thor's own – was also questing for the stone. Secondly, the Stone is now inside a person – the Prince of Power! Plus, Derek Landy and Sara Pichelli continue the journey of the Death Stone Bearer and the scar it will leave on the universe!

What they’re saying: