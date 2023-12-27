Interview With “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Host Ken Jennings

The Laughing Place team was able to interview Ken Jennings and talk about what's to come when the Celebrity Jeopardy! semifinals kick off on January 2.
What’s Happening:
- Ken Jennings, one of the winningest Jeopardy! contestants of all time, took over as host of Celebrity Jeopardy! this season.
- With the quarterfinals behind us, we chatted with the host about what's to come when the semi finals kick off on January 2 on ABC.
- Our interview also includes a conversation about the difference between hosting the daytime version of the show and the prime time star-studded iteration.
About Ken Jennings: (According to his website)
- Ken's Jeopardy! appearance extended far beyond a single game: he took advantage of a recent rule change allowing returning champs to appear on the show indefinitely, and spent the next six months hogging America's TV screens.
- Before losing on the November 30 show because he didn't know enough trivia about H&R Block, Ken won 74 games and $2.52 million, both American game show records.
- After his Jeopardy! streak ended, Ken became a best-selling author.
- His books include Brainiac, about the phenomenon of trivia in American culture, Ken Jennings's Trivia Almanac, the biggest American trivia book ever assembled, Maphead, about his lifelong love of geography, and Because I Said So!, debunking parenting cliches.
- For children, he wrote a series of Junior Genius Guides full of fun projects and amazing facts.
- In 2020 Ken was named Jeopardy!'s "Greatest of All Time" after winning a prime-time competition against James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.
- Later that year, he returned to the show to fill in for longtime host Alex Trebek, and in 2022 was officially tapped to host the show as one of Trebek's successors.