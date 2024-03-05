Interview With the Women Behind National Geographic’s Series “Queens”

Check out a behind-the-scenes interview with the women behind the new National Geographic series from Queens.
What’s Happening:
- Go behind the scenes of National Geographic's new wildlife series Queens, the first nature series to focus solely on matriarchs and the first to be led by an all-female leadership team.
- This interview includes two legends of wildlife cinematography, Justine Evans and Sophie Darlington, plus two Protégé's on the project, cinematographer Erin Ranney and director/producer Faith Musembi.
- The interview also includes composer Morgan Kibby and photographer Jen Guyton, whose work is on the cover of the March issue of National Geographic magazine in collaboration with Queens
- The series is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Check out the video below.
National Geographic’s Queens:
- The wildest places on the planet have always been home to powerful leaders, but this is a story of a new hero – fierce, smart, resilient and … female.
- Queens features matriarchies and female leaders around the world to tell a story of sacrifice and resilience but also of friendship and love.
- These Queens aren’t always kind or gentle, letting nothing come between them and the success and safety of their families.
- Guided by award-winning actress Angela Bassett’s powerful narration, Queens brings the natural world into focus through the female lens for the very first time.
- Four years in the making and helmed by a female-led production team from around the world – groundbreaking in the natural history space – the seven-part series leverages cutting-edge technology to reveal surprising insights into how females in the natural world rise to power, often relying on cooperation and wisdom over brute strength to get ahead.
- The final episode of the series celebrates the women who have gone to the ends of the Earth and dedicated their lives to documenting and protecting animal queens.
- We don’t call her Mother Nature for nothing. All hail … the Queens.
