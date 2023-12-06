Jake Johnson Tries to Survive in Trailer for Hulu’s “Self Reliance”

Hulu has shared a trailer for their upcoming original comedy Self Reliance, starring Jake Johnson, Andy Samberg and Anna Kendrick.

When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes a thrilling turn. Johnson is offered a chance to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, where assassins from all over the world attempt to kill him for 30 days. The catch? He can’t be killed if he’s not entirely alone, leading him to recruit an unlikely team to help him survive.

Watch the trailer for the new film below, but be aware it does contain some strong language:

Self Reliance stars: Jake Johnson Anna Kendrick Natalie Morales Any Samberg GaTa, Emily Hampshire Mary Holland, Boban Marjanovic Christopher Lloyd Wayne Brady

stars: