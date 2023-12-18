Actor James McCaffrey Passes Away at Age 65

James McCaffrey, who starred in FX’s Rescue Me as Jimmy Keefe, has passed away at the age of 65, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- McCaffrey passed away on Sunday, December 17th following a battle with cancer, as the actor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.
- He was perhaps best known for lending his voice to the Max Payne video games.
- The actor also had a prolific TV career, starring as Jimmy Keefe in 56 episodes of FX’s Rescue Me alongside Denis Leary.
- The character was the best friend and cousin of Leary’s central character, Tommy Gavin, and appeared as a main character for the first three seasons of the show. In the latter four seasons of the show, Jimmy became a recurring character.
- His breakout role was as Captain Arthur O’Byrne in season 3 of the 1980s Fox police drama, New York Undercover.
- He also appeared in multiple episodes of fan-favorite shows including Sex and the City, ABC’s Revenge and Marvel’s Jessica Jones.
- Most recently, McCaffrey lent his voice to Alan Wake 2, as Alex Casey.