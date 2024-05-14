Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce Officially A Part of Monday Night Countdown

Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce has signed on for Monday Night Countdown

What’s Happening:

ESPN has officially announced that Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce has signed a multi-year contract to appear as an analyst and personality for the network’s NFL coverage.

Jason Kelce, who played his entire NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 2024, is considered one of the best centers of all time.

During the regular NFL season and ESPN’s Super Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff games, Kelce will be featured on Monday Night Countdown (6PM-8PM EST), a program leading directly into Monday Night Football.

In addition, Kelce will join Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark during halftime of regular games.

The 13-year NFL veteran will also be a part of Super Bowl coverage, including 2027’s Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.

What They’re Saying:

Jason Kelce: “Turns out, it was a short retirement! I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”

Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content: "Walking off the field and immediately to ESPN, viewers will benefit from his perspective which has been shaped through his years as an established locker room leader and a future Hall of Fame center. Jason's addition to Monday Night Countdown will greatly strengthen our NFL coverage."

