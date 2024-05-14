Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce Officially A Part of Monday Night Countdown

Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce has signed on for Monday Night Countdown
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has officially announced that Super Bowl Champion Jason Kelce has signed a multi-year contract to appear as an analyst and personality for the network’s NFL coverage.
- Jason Kelce, who played his entire NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 2024, is considered one of the best centers of all time.
- During the regular NFL season and ESPN’s Super Wild Card and Divisional Round playoff games, Kelce will be featured on Monday Night Countdown (6PM-8PM EST), a program leading directly into Monday Night Football.
- In addition, Kelce will join Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark during halftime of regular games.
- The 13-year NFL veteran will also be a part of Super Bowl coverage, including 2027’s Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.
What They’re Saying:
- Jason Kelce: “Turns out, it was a short retirement! I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”
- Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content: “Walking off the field and immediately to ESPN, viewers will benefit from his perspective which has been shaped through his years as an established locker room leader and a future Hall of Fame center. Jason’s addition to Monday Night Countdown will greatly strengthen our NFL coverage.”
