Jason Morgan to Return to Cast Of “General Hospital” This Year

A familiar face is set to return to Port Charles on the hit ABC Daytime series, General Hospital, as Steve Burton is set to return as Jason Morgan this year.

What’s Happening:

Revealed after The Golden Bachelor live wedding on Thursday during a special celebrating the 60th anniversary of General Hospital , a familiar face will be returning to Port Charles.

live wedding on Thursday during a special celebrating the 60th anniversary of , a familiar face will be returning to Port Charles. Steve Burton, who previously left General Hospital and moved over to NBC’s Days of Our Lives is now ready to reprise his role as Jason Morgan on the ABC daytime series in 2024.

and moved over to NBC’s is now ready to reprise his role as Jason Morgan on the ABC daytime series in 2024. Burton originally left the soap opera in 2021, after failing to adhere to its vaccine policy. From there, he went to a spin-off of Days Of Our Lives on Peacock before joining the original NBC show in 2023, reprising a role he originated back in 1998.

on Peacock before joining the original NBC show in 2023, reprising a role he originated back in 1998. From 1991 to 2012 and then again from 2017-2021, Burton portrayed Jason Morgan on General Hospital before leaving amongst COVID-19 mandates, reportedly suing ABC shortly after for religious discrimination. At that point, his departure was ill-timed in the story, as his character had married his longtime friend, Carly, played by Laura Wright.

ABC’s Emmy Award-winning daytime drama, General Hospital, is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production.

is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production. One of four remaining daytime dramas, General Hospital holds the record for the most Outstanding Daytime Drama award wins, taking home the prestigious Emmy Award a record 15 times. Filmed in Hollywood, California, the show aired its 15,000th episode on June 22, 2022.

holds the record for the most Outstanding Daytime Drama award wins, taking home the prestigious Emmy Award a record 15 times. Filmed in Hollywood, California, the show aired its 15,000th episode on June 22, 2022. General Hospital is known for elevating awareness for numerous health and social issues, often ahead of its time, in conjunction with storylines including HIV/AIDS; tolerance and understanding for the gay, lesbian and transgender community; bipolar disorder, spousal abuse, sexual assault, workplace sexual harassment in the #MeToo era, gentrification, war refugees, voting rights and voter suppression, the fight for civil rights and against environmental racism, drug and alcohol addiction; breast cancer awareness; surrogacy and adoption; organ donations, autism and Alzheimer’s-related stories are all topics GH has trailblazed.