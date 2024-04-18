Jay Duplass and Kelvin Yu Join the Cast of FX’s “Dying for Sex”

Jay Duplass and Kelvin Yu have joined the cast of FX’s limited series adaptation of Dying for Sex, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Duplass (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Yu (creator of American Born Chinese) are set to star in the series based on the podcast of the same name.
- They join previously announced series lead Michelle Williams and cast members Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney, David Rasche, and Esco Jouléy.
- Dying for Sex tells the story of Molly, (Williams), a woman diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer who leaves her husband of 15 years and begins to explore her sexuality. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki (Slate), who stays by her side all the way to the very end.
- Duplass will play Steve, Molly’s husband. Yu will play Noah, described as “a talented musician with genuinely earnest, big feelings about his girlfriend Nikki that he isn’t shy about sharing.”
- Dying for Sex comes from writers Liz Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock, director Leslye Headland and 20th Television.
- Meriwether and Rosenstock will also serve as showrunners and executive produce with Headland, Meriwether’s longtime collaborator Katherine Pope, Nikki Boyer, host and co-creator of the Dying for Sex podcast, and Wondery’s Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart and Hernan Lopez. Williams will produce in addition to starring.