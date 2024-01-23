Jaylen Barron Joins the Cast of FX’s “American Sports Story”

According to Deadline, Jaylen Barron will be a regular in FX’s limited series American Sports Story.

What’s Happening:

Jaylen Barron has been cast as a regular in Ryan Murphy’s American Sports Story .

. The limited series by FX first season is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc .

and . From writer Stu Zicherman, American Sports Story is an extension of the American Story franchise.

is an extension of the franchise. It will focus on events that include sports figures and see them through today's world, telling it from multiple perspectives.

The first part will show the highs and lows of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez, played by Josh Andrés Rivera. It will go deep, showing his career, his family, his identity, his suicide, and his legacy.

Jaylen Barron will play Hernandez’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, and the mother of their daughter, who was born in 2012.

The couple met in high school, and she stood by him through all of his legal issues and even his conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

Cast: