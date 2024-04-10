Jean Grey Headlines New Phoenix Ongoing Series Starting in July

Set in the X-Men’s upcoming From the Ashes era, Jean Grey headlines a new Phoenix ongoing series by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo, starting on July 17, 2024.

What’s Happening:

As one of the most powerful heroes on Earth, Jean Grey’s infinite potential sets her apart from even her fellow Omega-Level mutants.

This July, the From the Ashes era begins, but as the X-Men regroup across the globe, Xavier’s first student will ascend to the cosmos to fulfill her divine destiny!

Behold the adventures of the universe's newest savior in PHOENIX, a new ongoing Jean Grey solo series from hotshot Marvel writer Stephanie Phillips (Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider, Black Widow & Hawkeye) and dynamic rising star artist Alessandro Miracolo (White Widow).

, a new ongoing Jean Grey solo series from hotshot ) and dynamic rising star artist Alessandro Miracolo (White Widow). During the final moments of Krakoa, currently being told in Rise of the Powers of X and X-Men Forever, Jean Grey finds herself at the epicenter of creation and rebirth known as the White Hot Room.

What shocking metamorphosis occurs that leads to her adopting a new costume and taking to the stars as the PHOENIX? And with her deadly reputation preceding her, will the galaxy kneel or cower before her greatness?

She is Jean Grey. She is Phoenix. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to.

A desperate S.O.S. from Nova brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…

Last month, fans got their first look at what awaits Marvel's line of X-Men titles following the bold Krakoan Age with the reveal of three flagship series: Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-MEN, Gail Simone and David Marquez's UNCANNY X-MEN, and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN.

titles following the bold Krakoan Age with the reveal of three flagship series: Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s , Gail Simone and David Marquez’s , and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero’s . The expansive mythos of the X-Men has always made space for additional series that test the limits and explore the far-reaching scope of the mutant metaphor.

Fresh spins on classic X-Men titles and startling directions for your favorite mutants are just ahead, starting in July with X-FORCE, PHOENIX, and NYX.

and LIFE! FIRE! POWER! POSSIBILITY! PHOENIX! Feel the flames on Yasmine Putri’s PHOENIX #1 cover and stay tuned tomorrow for another X-Men: From the Ashes series announcement!

What They're Saying:

Stephanie Phillips: "Jean is one of the most powerful characters I've ever written. The beauty and challenge to Jean is that she is imbued with a cosmic force alongside the morals, shortcomings, and empathy of a human being. The dichotomy between those two is something incredibly special about Jean, and means that she is constantly doing a dance between humanity and absolute power. So, that dance is what we hope to have on full display in this story… a cosmic ballet that shows how beautiful the Phoenix Force can be when working in tandem with Jean Grey. And let me assure you, Alessandro Miracolo has made that cosmic dance look absolutely gorgeous."

