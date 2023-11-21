Jeff Nichols’ New Film “The Bikeriders” Looking for New Distributor

According to The Wrap, Jeff Nichols’ new film, The Bikeriders, is looking for a new distributor after Disney’s 20th Century Studios pulled the movie from their 2023 list.

What’s Happening:

  • The Bikeriders is actively looking for a new distributor after Disney’s 20th Century Studios pulled the movie off the table.
  • The drama was scheduled to be released in theaters on December 1 but was pulled off the schedule on October 17 due to the actors’ strike and was not given a new date.
  • New Regency is now currently looking for a new distributor for the film, which follows a Chicago motorcycle club.
  • The film stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, and Jodie Comer.
  • The Bikeriders had a world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in August and received positive reviews.

