Jenn Tran Has Been Named The Bachelorette for Season 21

26-year-old Jenn Tran has been named the Bachelorette for the upcoming season of the popular show.

What’s Happening:

After charming audiences with her bubbly personality on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, Jenn Tran will make Bachelor franchise history when her journey to love begins on the upcoming 21st season of The Bachelorette .

Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant.

The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.

When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.

Credits:

The Bachelorette is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.