“Jeopardy! Masters” Set for a May Return on ABC

This ABC game show brings together the game’s highest-ranked players and returns in May. What is Jeopardy! Masters?
- Jeopardy! Masters is set for its second tournament as the show returns to ABC on May 1, according to Variety.
- The tournament will feature the six highest-ranked current Jeopardy! Contestants, including:
- Jeopardy! Masters 2023 champion James Holzhauer
- Matt Amodio
- Mattea Roach
- Yogesh Raut
- Victoria Groce
- Contestants will compete for a grand prize of $500,000 and the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.
- Each hourlong episode will feature two games.
- The show will also include a final “wildcard” contestant, who will be chosen by Jeopardy! producers and revealed at a live “Inside Jeopardy!” event at Hudson Yards in New York City on Friday, April 12.
- The show comes from Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Michael Davies.
- The full episode schedule is as follows
- Wednesday, May 1: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (201) (Season Premiere)
- Monday, May 6: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (202)
- Wednesday, May 8: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (203)
- Friday, May 10: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (204)
- Monday, May 13: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (205)
- Wednesday, May 15: 8 p.m. – “Jeopardy! Masters” (206)
- Friday, May 17: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (207)
- Monday, May 20: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (208)
- Wednesday, May 22: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (209) (Season Finale)
- Episodes will be available on Hulu the following day.
- As a result of the returning gameshow, The Conners will move to 9:30 p.m. ET, following Abbott Elementary, starting May 1.