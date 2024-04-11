“Jeopardy! Masters” Set for a May Return on ABC

This ABC game show brings together the game’s highest-ranked players and returns in May. What is Jeopardy! Masters?

Jeopardy! Masters is set for its second tournament as the show returns to ABC on May 1, according to Variety

The tournament will feature the six highest-ranked current Jeopardy! Contestants, including: Jeopardy! Masters 2023 champion James Holzhauer Matt Amodio Mattea Roach Yogesh Raut Victoria Groce

Contestants will compete for a grand prize of $500,000 and the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion.

Each hourlong episode will feature two games.

The show will also include a final “wildcard” contestant, who will be chosen by Jeopardy! producers and revealed at a live “Inside Jeopardy!” event at Hudson Yards in New York City on Friday, April 12.

The show comes from Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Michael Davies.

The full episode schedule is as follows Wednesday, May 1: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (201) (Season Premiere) Monday, May 6: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (202) Wednesday, May 8: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (203) Friday, May 10: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (204) Monday, May 13: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (205) Wednesday, May 15: 8 p.m. – “Jeopardy! Masters” (206) Friday, May 17: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (207) Monday, May 20: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (208) Wednesday, May 22: 8 p.m. ET – “Jeopardy! Masters” (209) (Season Finale)

Episodes will be available on Hulu

As a result of the returning gameshow, The Conners will move to 9:30 p.m. ET, following Abbott Elementary, starting May 1.