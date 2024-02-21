Jimmy Kimmel Hints That He Might Be Ready to Retire From His Late Night Show

According to Deadline, Jimmy Kimmel is hinting that he might retire from his late night show once his current contract with ABC is over.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel may be leaving the show that bears his name after a 20+ year run.

He told the Los Angeles Times, “I think this is my final contract. I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now–each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough.”

“It’s hard to yearn for it when you’re doing it,” he said. “Wednesday night, I was very tired and I had all these scripts to go through — I had to revise and rewrite all these pitch ideas for the Oscars — and I was literally nodding off onto my computer. In those moments, I think, ‘I cannot wait until my contract is over.’ But then, I take the summer off or I go on strike, and you start going, ‘Yeah, I miss the fun stuff.'”

Since, as Kimmel states, he still has more than two years left on his current contract, he will have plenty of time to think about what he can do next.

He said, “I don’t know exactly what I will do. It might not be anything that anyone other than me is aware of. I have a lot of hobbies — I love to cook, I love to draw, I imagine myself learning to do sculptures. I know that when I die, if I’m fortunate enough to die on my own terms in my own bed, I’m going to think, ‘Oh, I was never able to get to this, and I was never able to get to that.’ I just know it about myself.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been a part of late-night television for 21 seasons.