“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and Other Late-Night Talk Shows Set to Return on Monday, October 2nd

With the WGA Strike officially over, late night television is set to return, including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

What’s Happening:

As reported by Deadline Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a number of other late night shows will be returning to airwaves as of this Monday, October 2nd.

Late night shows returning on Monday, October 2nd include: Jimmy Kimmel Live! The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will return to HBO on Sunday.

will return to HBO on Sunday. This will be the first time the late-night shows will air since the WGA Strike began in May.

It’s important to note that with the SAG-AFTRA Strike still ongoing, the show’s will likely not see any actor guests until that strike is resolved.

