“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and Other Late-Night Talk Shows Set to Return on Monday, October 2nd

With the WGA Strike officially over, late night television is set to return, including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!
What’s Happening:
- As reported by Deadline, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a number of other late night shows will be returning to airwaves as of this Monday, October 2nd.
- The writers' strike officially ended at midnight on September 27th after the WGA and AMPTP struck a deal.
- Late night shows returning on Monday, October 2nd include:
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will return to HBO on Sunday.
- This will be the first time the late-night shows will air since the WGA Strike began in May.
- It’s important to note that with the SAG-AFTRA Strike still ongoing, the show’s will likely not see any actor guests until that strike is resolved.
What They’re Saying:
- The late-night hosts jointly wrote: “Their mission complete, the founding members of Strike Force 5 will return to their network television shows this Monday 10/2 and one of them to premium cable on 10/1.”
- Speaking of their "Strike Force 5" podcast: “Of course, in a greater sense, the Strike Force 5 will never end because Strike Force 5 is not a place, Strike Force 5 is not a people, Strike Force 5 is barely a podcast, nay Strike Force 5 is an idea. An idea five men could talk on top of each other for 12 episodes and maybe somebody would listen. As we say goodbye, we would like to thank all those somebodies, truly, you were the heroes. We were mostly the heroes, but you were in there, too. We want to thank the entire Strike Force 5 team, our wives, our special guests and apologize to Conan O’Brien, who agreed to do the pod but Stephen forgot to send him any possible dates and the strike ended.”